IN PICTURES: Businesses praise ‘brilliant’ town centre atmosphere as performers took to St Giles’ Street

Performers provided festive cheer, as visitors enjoyed Christmas shopping in St Giles’ Street on Saturday (December 2).

The street was closed to traffic to allow shoppers to walk freely down the road, which created a welcoming, community feel on what was also Small Business Saturday.

The acts included an Elton John lookalike on a moving piano, a stilt-walking ice queen, rowdy grannies, and musical performances by Millie Stevenson and The Old Savoy jazz band, among many more.

This was organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) as part of their 2023 programme of festivities.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre BID, reflected on the success of the day and said: “This was the first time we have had a full street closure for an event and the initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Businesses have said they were busy and the atmosphere in the town centre was absolutely brilliant, with smiles on shoppers’ faces throughout the day despite the freezing cold conditions.

“We know this Christmas will be challenging for businesses with all the redevelopment going on in the town centre but with a bit of imagination we can still make it work. This was a fun way to get in the festive spirit.”

Take a look at these 43 photos as street performers took to St Giles’ Street while visitors enjoyed Christmas shopping…

1 . Street performers provided festive cheer in the town centre on Saturday St Giles' Street was closed to traffic to allow shoppers to walk freely down the road, which created a welcoming, community feel. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

