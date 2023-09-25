IN PICTURES: Brand new deli, run by mother and son duo, NOW OPEN in Northampton shopping centre

Here’s what you can expect when you pay The Olive and Baker a visit

A brand new deli, hoping to become a “premium grab and go”, is now open in a Northampton shopping centre.

The Olive and Baker opened its doors in Weston Favell Shopping Centre this weekend, following an unavoidable setback earlier in the month.

The venue is a mother and son venture for Charlie and Gurjeet Sapal, who now offer homemade bread, olives, pastries and meal solutions – with options to visit at breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Olive and Baker is open seven days a week and located downstairs in the shopping centre, near the main entrance at the side of Costa, Burger King and Jenny’s Restaurant.

They operate from 8.30am until 7pm from Monday to Friday, 8am until 8pm on Saturday, and 8am until 4pm on Sunday.

The deli is home to 10 metres of fridges containing food for all meals of the day, and there are stools for customers to use while waiting for their hot food and drinks.

From fresh bread and pastries in the morning and deep filled baguettes at lunchtime, to Indian, Italian, Thai and Chinese deli cuisine in the evenings, The Olive and Baker offers something for everyone.

This includes English meal solutions, spanning across traditional meals like shepherd’s pie.

They even sell essential items, such as bread, milk and eggs, for customers to pick up during their visit – and hope the smell of the fresh sourdough bread will fill the shopping centre.

Cream cakes and cookies are available in the main fridge, as well as a cake fridge full of sliced treats.

The final addition is a small retail space, which houses Olive and Baker branded marmalades, chutneys, jams and sauces.

Take a look at these 18 photos of the brand new deli, now open in Weston Favell Shopping Centre…

Brand new deli, The Olive and Baker, is now open in Weston Favell Shopping Centre

