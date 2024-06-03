IN PICTURES: Bite Street smashes start to summer of street food fun with special barbecue edition

The first takeover of the south lawn was from May 24 to 26 to kickstart the hat-trick of events, hosted by “Northampton’s hottest street food event”.

10 epic food vendors parked up, with a number of local food heroes featured among the line up, and it was all smiles from visitors making the most of the long weekend.

BBQ restaurant The Smoke Pit served their dry-aged smash patties and unique food truck Fashion Bake gave people a treat with their homemade dumplings and bao buns.

Other items on the menu, enjoyed by all members of the family, included loaded fries, fried chicken, grilled cheese toasties, Greek kebabs and award-winning artisan ice cream.

The fun did not stop there as the weekend just gone, from May 31 to June 2, Bite Street returned for a special barbecue edition.

Five vendors cooked with fire to create delicious dishes, including chicken shish and lamb kofta, jerk chicken and flame-grilled steak on an Argentine barbecue.

Rounding off the trio of events is the inaugural Delapré Food Festival, which will take over the entirety of the Abbey this Saturday and Sunday (June 8 and 9).

It will be a celebration of the county’s artisan food and drink offering, with more than 70 stalls, chef demonstrations, tasting sessions and masterclasses for visitors to enjoy.

Take a look at these 16 photos of Bite Street’s latest barbecue street food pop-up at Delapré Abbey…

