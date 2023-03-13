IN PICTURES: Bite Street is back and here’s when you can next attend the pop-up street food event

Bite Street is back with a bang

Northampton’s “hottest street food pop-up” made its return for 2023 this weekend at the County Cricket Ground.

Bite Street welcomed customers on Friday (March 10) and Saturday (March 11), when they had the choice of five venues from their “ever-changing roster of the best street food traders around”.

The Smoke Pit’s ‘baconator’ burger made a comeback, Cleopatra’s Kitchen brought its Mediterranean grill menu to Bite Street for the first time, and Baja Cantina offered Mexican cuisine – from tacos to quesadillas.

Nottingham’s finest Disco Fries were also available and visitors could finish off their meal with a waffle from Edibubbles.

The event took place in a heated marquee with seating for 300 people, but there were also outside tables set around pits with roaring wood fires from dusk.

Further dates have been released for the County Cricket Ground this year – March 24 and 25, Easter weekend (April 6 to 8), May 5 to 7, June 9 to 11, and June 30 to July 2.

Bite Street will also be returning to Franklin’s Gardens on July 14 to 16, July 28 to 30, and August 11 to 13.

Tickets are priced at £2.18 per person and children under 10 enter for free.

You can secure your ticket for the next event and find out more here.

Let’s take a look at what this weekend’s Bite Street had to offer…

