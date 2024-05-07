IN PICTURES: Authentic Italian restaurant celebrates first year of success in Northampton town centre

It has been one year since this authentic Italian restaurant first opened in Northampton town centre, and the owner hosted a gathering to celebrate its success.

Native Italian Davide Occhiuzzi opened his first restaurant and bar in College Street Mews on May 3 last year.

La Trattoria serves freshly prepared pasta dishes from Davide’s home region Abruzzo at lunch and dinner time from Tuesday to Saturday every week.

Davide has worked in the hospitality industry since around the age of 14, as it runs in his family with his father being heavily involved in a number of restaurants and cafes in Italy.

He moved to England in his twenties and worked in Michelin star venues and fine dining eateries in London for two decades.

He has also worked in different venues across Northamptonshire since meeting his wife Johannah, who also runs her own business in the town.

The highly experienced chef believes nothing beats the taste of handcrafted pasta, prepared with love and care.

The dishes available are inspired by Abruzzo, an Italian region all about mushrooms, truffle and rich tomato sauces.

Davide was “bowled over” by the support from the Northampton community over the first couple of months he was open, and the hidden gem has continued to go from strength to strength ever since.

There has been interest from a diverse range of people – including families with children, younger couples on date nights and mature couples at lunch time – and Davide is pleased to see them all enjoying what is on offer.

“The vision you conjure up is your passion and it was Davide’s dream to open a restaurant,” Jo previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “For him, bringing smiles to people’s faces with food is everything.”

Davide opened the doors of La Trattoria to the public on Sunday (May 5) to mark the milestone, with many who came along to celebrate the occasion with him.

He took the opportunity to cook Arrosticini-sheep meat skewers, which are “very famous” in his region of Italy, on a specially permitted fire outside on College Street Mews.

Take a look at these 16 photos from La Trattoria’s celebration of one year open in Northampton town centre…

1 . Authentic Italian restaurant La Trattoria opened in May last year Owner Davide Occhiuzzi opened the restaurant doors to the public on Sunday (May 5) to mark the milestone, with many who came along to celebrate the occasion with him Photo: La Trattoria Photo Sales

