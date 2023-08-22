IN PICTURES: Another £2,000 raised for Justin Vanezi as 100 people took on 5k run, ice bath and burger

“It’s really inspiring to see – being in that position and still being full of positivity”

Another £2,000 has been raised for Justin Vanezi’s overseas cancer treatment appeal, as 100 people ran five kilometres, jumped in an ice bath and ate a burger.

The Flavour Trailer, a gourmet burger business founded by Mario Shephard and Charley Cummings, hosted the fundraiser last Tuesday (August 15) after being touched by Justin’s story.

Justin, owner of authentic Greek food business My Meze BBQ and a DJ for a number of years, was diagnosed with two types of cancer last year and “time is now not on his side”.

He underwent 14 rounds of chemotherapy, 15 rounds of radiotherapy and most recently CAR-T therapy – all in less than 12 months.

However, as all options on the NHS were exhausted, his partner Becky Collinson set up an online fundraising page to fund the only avenue left – overseas treatment and trials.

All 100 tickets for The Flavour Trailer’s fundraiser were sold, priced at £20 each, and more than £2,000 was raised for the important cause.

Having only made the decision to organise the fundraiser with a couple of weeks to go, Mario says the team was “overwhelmed by the support”.

Justin himself attended and Mario said: “It’s really inspiring to see – being in that position and still being full of positivity.”

Mario says the “sense of community to help someone in need” was very clear to see, which he said is “the wonderful thing of power in numbers”.

The business owner says he was also proud of how The Flavour Trailer team came together, with the staff volunteering their time – which Mario says shows “wonderful character”.

Those who took part are already calling for The Flavour Trailer to organise another challenge in aid of Justin.

“Stay tuned,” said Mario, who shared the next challenge could be the ‘ultra burg-athon’. Though the details are yet to be finalised, this may include a 10 kilometre run, jumping in a two-metre high plunge pool, and eating a double patty burger.

Take a look at these 15 photos from The Flavour Trailer’s first fundraiser for Justin Vanezi…

