IN PICTURES: Adorable dogs welcomed to ‘wonderland’ Easter event at luxury day care in Northampton

Take a look at these 10 photos, as many adorable dogs were welcomed to a “wonderland” Easter event at a luxury day care in Northampton.

Teddy’s Dog Care, in Newport Pagnell Road, was founded by Michelle Wilson in 2010 after she adopted her pug Teddy – who inspired her to expand her love and care to more dogs across the county.

The business is known for hosting unique, themed events throughout the year, which get owners involved in the fun.

This year the Easter egg hunt for dogs in Teddy’s wonderland took place on Saturday (March 30), with the double theme of Alice in Wonderland and Peter Rabbit.

The dogs had the chance to meet the Madhatter, Alice herself and the Cheshire Cat, as well as enjoy a free roam of the 25,000 square feet secure venue – with an outside paddock where the Easter bunny had hidden some tasty, dog-friendly eggs.

After exploring and hunting the treats in the company of five other dogs, owners and their pets were welcomed to the patio area for refreshments and a photograph with the one and only White Rabbit.

Everyone made the most of the dog-friendly goodies, “Instagrammable” Easter-themed photo opportunities and new props for 2024.

Take a look at these 10 adorable photos of Teddy’s Easter event…

1 . Teddy's wonderland-themed Easter egg hunt for dogs Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2 . Teddy's wonderland-themed Easter egg hunt for dogs Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3 . Teddy's wonderland-themed Easter egg hunt for dogs Photo: Kirsty Edmonds