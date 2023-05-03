News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
55 minutes ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
2 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
7 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
8 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
23 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

In pictures: 9 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in April 2023

The newborn journey has just begun for these families

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:57 BST

The start of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are nine adorable babies who were born in Northampton in April 2023.

Some of the babies born in Northampton in April 2023.

1. Babies born in Northampton in April 2023

Some of the babies born in Northampton in April 2023. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Elsie Jean born at Northampton General Hospital on April 4 at 2.27am, weighing seven lbs, 8.5ozs.

2. Babies born in Northampton in April 2023

Elsie Jean born at Northampton General Hospital on April 4 at 2.27am, weighing seven lbs, 8.5ozs. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Freya Rose born at Northampton General Hospital on April 21 at 10.03am, weighing seven lbs, four ozs.

3. Babies born in Northampton in April 2023

Freya Rose born at Northampton General Hospital on April 21 at 10.03am, weighing seven lbs, four ozs. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Lexie Christine Anne born at Northampton General Hospital on April 26 at 9.35am, weighing seven lbs, six ozs.

4. Babies born in Northampton in April 2023

Lexie Christine Anne born at Northampton General Hospital on April 26 at 9.35am, weighing seven lbs, six ozs. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Northampton