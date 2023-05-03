In pictures: 9 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in April 2023
The newborn journey has just begun for these families
The start of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.
To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.
Below are nine adorable babies who were born in Northampton in April 2023.
