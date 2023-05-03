In pictures: 9 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in April 2023

The newborn journey has just begun for these families

The start of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are nine adorable babies who were born in Northampton in April 2023.

2 . Babies born in Northampton in April 2023 Elsie Jean born at Northampton General Hospital on April 4 at 2.27am, weighing seven lbs, 8.5ozs. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Babies born in Northampton in April 2023 Freya Rose born at Northampton General Hospital on April 21 at 10.03am, weighing seven lbs, four ozs. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Babies born in Northampton in April 2023 Lexie Christine Anne born at Northampton General Hospital on April 26 at 9.35am, weighing seven lbs, six ozs. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

