In pictures: 70 women march in Northampton as part of 'Reclaim the Night' campaign

“It’s a sombre topic but it's very powerful to come together”

Around 70 women took to the streets in Northampton on a cold evening as part of a ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign.

Organised by Northamptonshire Rape Crisis (NRC), the march took place on Saturday (November 25) and saw dozens of women make their way down Wellingborough Road and Abington Street, with drummers and chants.

The aim of the march was to raise awareness that women are not to be blamed or held responsible for any violence against them.

Tina Matthew, fundraising and communications manager for NRC, said: “It was another good march with a good turnout.

"We had a good cross range of people from the local community. Some have been on the march last year and say it is an empowering way of raising awareness around the level of sexual violence across the county.

“It’s a sombre topic but it's very powerful to come together.

“We had great support from local community down Wellingborough Road.

"The march was led by women drummers, which is a great way to get attention so people know what we are marching about. There was lots of colour and energy and chanting, and we had a fantastic response all the way down.”

The event, which has been taking place for 12 to 13 years, also saw two young women perform this year. One who uses poetry to portray her experience of violence, and another who wrote a single called ‘Consent’.

Other agencies including Voice, Eve, The Guardians and Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service were also involved in the march, which had a clear message about female safety.

Tina added: "The reason for the march is a clear message that women are not to be restricted in any way and not to be blamed or held responsible for any violence they experience.

"We should be able to walk the streets at night. We shouldn't be the ones that need to protect ourselves.

"The work is on changing attitudes and behaviour and reducing violence and harassment on the streets so we can feel safe."

Tina added that the march will continue to happen every year and that they would love people to join them.

NRC is also there for anyone who needs to seek advice. It is also a charity so fundraising is appreciated. Find out more on the website here.

Below are pictures taken during the ‘Reclaim the Night’ march in Northampton town centre.

