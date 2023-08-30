News you can trust since 1931
IN PICTURES: 22 photos from Bite Street’s biggest ever ‘al fresco extravaganza’ at Delapre Abbey

Visitors certainly made the most of the event’s biggest line-up of food vendors to date
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:53 BST

Bite Street is Northampton’s self-proclaimed “hottest street food pop-up” and last weekend they held a “one-off special” at Delapre Abbey.

With seating for more than 600 people and 10 different vendors on rotation across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the event took over the south lawn at the historic venue with its biggest line-up yet.

Described as an “al fresco extravaganza”, many visitors went along to celebrate the bank holiday weekend – and DJ Chris Allen kickstarted the fun on Friday evening.

Here are 22 photos from Bite Street’s biggest ever, one-off event at Delapre Abbey…

1. Bite Street’s “al fresco extravaganza” at Delapre Abbey

The event took over the south lawn at the historic venue with its biggest line-up of street food vendors to date. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Bite Street’s “al fresco extravaganza” at Delapre Abbey

The event took over the south lawn at the historic venue with its biggest line-up of street food vendors to date. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Bite Street’s “al fresco extravaganza” at Delapre Abbey

The event took over the south lawn at the historic venue with its biggest line-up of street food vendors to date. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Bite Street’s “al fresco extravaganza” at Delapre Abbey

The event took over the south lawn at the historic venue with its biggest line-up of street food vendors to date. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

