In pictures: 22 adorable babies born in Northampton in November 2023

Families have welcomed winter babies just in time for Christmas
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:49 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 11:49 GMT

The first day of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 22 cute babies who were born in Northampton in November 2023.

Some of the babies born in town last month.

1. Babies born in Northampton in November 2023

Some of the babies born in town last month. Photo: Submitted

Elsie Lilian born at 5.21pm on November 15 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 4oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in November 2023

Elsie Lilian born at 5.21pm on November 15 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 4oz. Photo: Submitted

Betsy Louise born at 11.18am on November 6 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 7oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in November 2023

Betsy Louise born at 11.18am on November 6 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 7oz. Photo: Submitted

Elle Maeve born at 6.58am on November 20 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 15oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in November 2023

Elle Maeve born at 6.58am on November 20 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 15oz. Photo: Submitted

