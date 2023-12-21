IN PICTURES: 17 businesses that sadly CLOSED DOWN in 2023 across Northampton

The town unfortunately lost a number of independents and national brands this year
17 businesses sadly closed down across Northampton in 2023, including a number of independents and national brands.
The closure of Northampton’s three Wilko stores and the two-storey New Look site in the town centre have left huge gaps yet to be filled.
Independent businesses also suffered blows in 2023, with the year starting with the closure of St Giles Ale House due to a 400 percent increase in costs.
Though some closures have seen new businesses open and positive beginnings, that unfortunately cannot be said for all on this list.
Take a look at the 17 businesses that sadly closed down in 2023 across Northampton…
1. Here are the businesses that sadly closed down this year across the town
Though some closures have seen new businesses open and positive beginnings, that unfortunately cannot be said for all on this list. Photo: National World
2. St Giles Ale House – January 2023
St Giles Ale House, in St Giles’ Street, closed down in January after six years in business. Owner Terry Steers said his costs had increased by 400 percent and he issued a heartfelt goodbye. Having survived the pandemic, the closure was announced with the deepest sadness – and it was shared just how much the business had been hit by the increase in energy costs. Photo: St Giles Ale House
3. The Auctioneers – January 2023
The Auctioneers closed down in January after its landlords vacated the premises. After being sold to new owners, Valiant, a stylish refurbishment took place and the venue reopened under new name The Penny Loafer in May. Photo: National World
4. Chilli Village – January 2023
Mediterranean restaurant Chilli Village first opened in Wellingborough Road in December 2016, but sadly closed down at the start of the year due to economic distress. As a result, the UK’s former biggest vegan restaurant Green Loft, based inside Chilli Village, had no choice but to close. Photo: National World