IN PICTURES: 17 businesses that sadly CLOSED DOWN in 2023 across Northampton

2 . St Giles Ale House – January 2023

St Giles Ale House, in St Giles’ Street, closed down in January after six years in business. Owner Terry Steers said his costs had increased by 400 percent and he issued a heartfelt goodbye. Having survived the pandemic, the closure was announced with the deepest sadness – and it was shared just how much the business had been hit by the increase in energy costs. Photo: St Giles Ale House