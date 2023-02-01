In pictures: 16 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in January 2023

Many parents started the new year with a new bundle of joy

The first day of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 16 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in January 2023.

Logan Teddy Blu born on January 3, 2023 at NGH. He weighed 8lbs 4oz.

Isabella-Faith born on January 5, 2023 at 2.04pm at NGH. She weighed 6lbs 14oz.

Roxy Rose born on January 5, 2023 at 3.17pm at NGH. She weighed 13lbs 5oz.

Rexx George born on January 6, 2023 at 1.25pm at KGH. He weighed 7lbs 1oz.