News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Some of the babies born in Northampton in January 2023.

In pictures: 16 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in January 2023

Many parents started the new year with a new bundle of joy

By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 1:23pm

The first day of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 16 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in January 2023.

1. Babies born in Northampton in January 2023

Logan Teddy Blu born on January 3, 2023 at NGH. He weighed 8lbs 4oz.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Babies born in Northampton in January 2023

Isabella-Faith born on January 5, 2023 at 2.04pm at NGH. She weighed 6lbs 14oz.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Babies born in Northampton in January 2023

Roxy Rose born on January 5, 2023 at 3.17pm at NGH. She weighed 13lbs 5oz.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Babies born in Northampton in January 2023

Rexx George born on January 6, 2023 at 1.25pm at KGH. He weighed 7lbs 1oz.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Northampton