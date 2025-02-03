In pictures: 15 adorable babies born in Northampton in January 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 11:15 BST
What often feels like the longest month of the year, is over. And for some, the new year brought with it a new family member.

As we wave goodbye to January and hello to February, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 15 cute babies who were born in Northampton in January 2025.

Some of the adorable babies born in Northampton in January 2025...

Babies born in Northampton in January 2025

Ivy Blue born at 3.21pm on January 16 at Kettering General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 7oz.

Ivy Blue born at 3.21pm on January 16 at Kettering General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 7oz.

Babies born in Northampton in January 2025

Wynter Faith Paige born at 4.34am on January 28 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 15oz.

Wynter Faith Paige born at 4.34am on January 28 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 15oz.

Babies born in Northampton in January 2025

Harper - Mae born at 2.16am on January 25 at Kettering General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 9oz.

Harper - Mae born at 2.16am on January 25 at Kettering General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 9oz.

Babies born in Northampton in January 2025

Harper - Mae born at 2.16am on January 25 at Kettering General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 9oz.

