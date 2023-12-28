In pictures: 141 adorable babies born in Northampton in 2023

A whole year of extremely cute new additions to families across town

As the year draws to a close, we reflect on what has happened in the last 12 months.

At the start of this year, Chronicle & Echo launched a new monthly feature where we ask new parents for pictures of the new bundle of joy born the month before.

This has made for some truly heart-warming picture galleries of new born babies at the end of each month – and it also means we have a huge round-up of babies born in 2023, some of which are nearly a year old.

Here are the babies born in Northampton this year, submitted to this newspaper.

1 . Babies born in Northampton in 2023 Adorable photos of dozens of babies born this year... Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Babies born in Northampton in January 2023 Logan Teddy Blu born on January 3, 2023 at NGH. He weighed 8lbs 4oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Babies born in Northampton in January 2023 Ottilie Rose born on January 19, 2023 at 6.41am at NGH. She weighed 8lbs 10oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Babies born in Northampton in January 2023 Jesse Paul born on January 11, 2023 at 11.23am at NGH. He weighed 8lbs exactly. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales