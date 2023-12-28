News you can trust since 1931
In pictures: 141 adorable babies born in Northampton in 2023

A whole year of extremely cute new additions to families across town
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 10:51 GMT

As the year draws to a close, we reflect on what has happened in the last 12 months.

At the start of this year, Chronicle & Echo launched a new monthly feature where we ask new parents for pictures of the new bundle of joy born the month before.

This has made for some truly heart-warming picture galleries of new born babies at the end of each month – and it also means we have a huge round-up of babies born in 2023, some of which are nearly a year old.

Here are the babies born in Northampton this year, submitted to this newspaper.

Adorable photos of dozens of babies born this year...

1. Babies born in Northampton in 2023

Adorable photos of dozens of babies born this year... Photo: Submitted

Logan Teddy Blu born on January 3, 2023 at NGH. He weighed 8lbs 4oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in January 2023

Ottilie Rose born on January 19, 2023 at 6.41am at NGH. She weighed 8lbs 10oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in January 2023

Jesse Paul born on January 11, 2023 at 11.23am at NGH. He weighed 8lbs exactly.

4. Babies born in Northampton in January 2023

