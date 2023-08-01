In pictures: 14 adorable babies born in Northampton in July 2023
Lots of newborns made their arrivals last month
The first day of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.
To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.
Below are 14 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in June 2023.
