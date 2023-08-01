In pictures: 14 adorable babies born in Northampton in July 2023

Lots of newborns made their arrivals last month

The first day of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 14 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in June 2023.

1 . Babies born in Northampton in July 2023 Some of the babies born in Northampton in July 2023. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Babies born in Northampton in July 2023 Christopher John Michael born at 2.58am on July 13 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 4lb 8oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Babies born in Northampton in July 2023 Oscar Dudley born at 2.27pm on July 12 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lb 11oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Babies born in Northampton in July 2023 Harper Eileen Ann born at 4.43pm at July 27 in Northampton, weighing 7lbs 3oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4