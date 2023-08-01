News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

In pictures: 14 adorable babies born in Northampton in July 2023

Lots of newborns made their arrivals last month
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 1st Aug 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 14:22 BST

The first day of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 14 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in June 2023.

Some of the babies born in Northampton in July 2023.

1. Babies born in Northampton in July 2023

Some of the babies born in Northampton in July 2023. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Christopher John Michael born at 2.58am on July 13 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 4lb 8oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in July 2023

Christopher John Michael born at 2.58am on July 13 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 4lb 8oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Oscar Dudley born at 2.27pm on July 12 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lb 11oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in July 2023

Oscar Dudley born at 2.27pm on July 12 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lb 11oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Harper Eileen Ann born at 4.43pm at July 27 in Northampton, weighing 7lbs 3oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in July 2023

Harper Eileen Ann born at 4.43pm at July 27 in Northampton, weighing 7lbs 3oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Northampton