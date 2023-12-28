In pictures: 14 adorable babies born in December 2023 in Northampton
These families will be starting the new year with a new bundle of joy
As the month draws to a close, it means it is the time when we get to celebrate almost a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.
To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.
Below are 14 cute babies who were born in Northampton in December 2023.
