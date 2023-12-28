In pictures: 14 adorable babies born in December 2023 in Northampton

These families will be starting the new year with a new bundle of joy

As the month draws to a close, it means it is the time when we get to celebrate almost a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 14 cute babies who were born in Northampton in December 2023.

Babies born in Northampton in December 2023 Some of the adorable babies born in Northampton in December 2023...

Babies born in Northampton in December 2023 Lyra Rose born at 9.59am on December 21 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 4oz.

Babies born in Northampton in December 2023 Frankie born at 5.52pm on December 17 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 6oz.

Babies born in Northampton in December 2023 Freddie Daniel born at 4.18am on December 11 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 6oz.