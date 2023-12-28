News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

In pictures: 14 adorable babies born in December 2023 in Northampton

These families will be starting the new year with a new bundle of joy
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Dec 2023, 09:54 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 09:54 GMT

As the month draws to a close, it means it is the time when we get to celebrate almost a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 14 cute babies who were born in Northampton in December 2023.

Some of the adorable babies born in Northampton in December 2023...

1. Babies born in Northampton in December 2023

Some of the adorable babies born in Northampton in December 2023... Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Lyra Rose born at 9.59am on December 21 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 4oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in December 2023

Lyra Rose born at 9.59am on December 21 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 4oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Frankie born at 5.52pm on December 17 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 6oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in December 2023

Frankie born at 5.52pm on December 17 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 6oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Freddie Daniel born at 4.18am on December 11 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 6oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in December 2023

Freddie Daniel born at 4.18am on December 11 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 6oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton