In pictures: 14 abandoned but adorable cats and dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.
Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie
1. Animals in Need Northamptonshire
Take a look at 14 abandoned cats and dogs looking for forever homes this week. Photo: AIN
2. Benny
Benny, a 6-year-old Cavapoo, and his best friend Bruno, a 3-year-old Bullweiner, would love to find a home together. These sweet, friendly boys are eager to make friends with everyone. They are housetrained and can be left alone for a reasonable amount of time. They love going out and about, so a family who would include them in their activities would be the perfect fit. Photo: AIN
3. Ziva and Shona
Shona and Ziva are Collie crosses who would love to find a new home together. Ziva is great with other dogs, while Shona can be a bit more selective. They have previously lived with cats and could do so again. Despite their ages, they are still very active and are looking for a family who will keep them busy and engaged. Photo: AIN
4. Basil and Alfie
Basil is a 6-month-old crossbreed, possibly with Pointer in his mix. He’s super sweet and knows basic commands like sit and wait, and will happily pose for treats. His recall is good. At the moment, he shows little interest in toys but enjoys playing chase. He’s not yet great at walking on a lead, so this will need some training. An active family with plenty of time and commitment to his training is essential. He would likely benefit from living with a resident dog who can help teach him. Alfie is a 5-year-old Pug/JRT mix. He is reactive to other dogs and will chase cats, so a pet-free home is essential. Alfie can be wary of people until he gets to know them and has had little to no experience with children, making an adult-only home with no visiting children the ideal environment for him. He knows some basic commands but has no recall. He is housetrained and will go to the back door when he needs to go outside Photo: AIN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.