In pictures: 14 abandoned but adorable cats and dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week

4 . Basil and Alfie

Basil is a 6-month-old crossbreed, possibly with Pointer in his mix. He’s super sweet and knows basic commands like sit and wait, and will happily pose for treats. His recall is good. At the moment, he shows little interest in toys but enjoys playing chase. He’s not yet great at walking on a lead, so this will need some training. An active family with plenty of time and commitment to his training is essential. He would likely benefit from living with a resident dog who can help teach him. Alfie is a 5-year-old Pug/JRT mix. He is reactive to other dogs and will chase cats, so a pet-free home is essential. Alfie can be wary of people until he gets to know them and has had little to no experience with children, making an adult-only home with no visiting children the ideal environment for him. He knows some basic commands but has no recall. He is housetrained and will go to the back door when he needs to go outside Photo: AIN