In pictures: 13 cute babies born in Northampton in August 2023

The last of this year’s summer babies...
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 13:40 BST

The first day of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 13 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in June 2023

Some of the adorable babies born in Northampton last month.

1. Babies born in Northampton in August 2023

Some of the adorable babies born in Northampton last month. Photo: Submitted

Harley James born at 5.20pm on August 3 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 3oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in August 2023

Harley James born at 5.20pm on August 3 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 3oz. Photo: Submitted

Oscar Anthony Ken born at 1.44am on August 6, weighing 8lbs 1oz. 8.1lbs

3. Babies born in Northampton in August 2023

Oscar Anthony Ken born at 1.44am on August 6, weighing 8lbs 1oz. 8.1lbs Photo: Submitted

Eevee-Anne Bethany born at 2.57pm on August 16 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 13oz exactly.

4. Babies born in Northampton in August 2023

Eevee-Anne Bethany born at 2.57pm on August 16 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 13oz exactly. Photo: Submitted

