In pictures: 12 extremely cute babies born in Northampton in October 2023

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:43 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:44 GMT

The first day of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 12 cute babies who were born in Northampton in October 2023.

1. Babies born in Northampton in October 2023

Jaylen-Jay born at 9.48am on October 12, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs.

2. Babies born in Northampton in October 2023

Jaylen-Jay born at 9.48am on October 12, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs. Photo: Submitted

Jack born at 6.42am on October 26 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 5oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in October 2023

Jack born at 6.42am on October 26 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 5oz. Photo: Submitted

Chester Steven born at 4.13am on October 2 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 2oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in October 2023

Chester Steven born at 4.13am on October 2 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 2oz. Photo: Submitted

