In pictures: 12 abandoned but adorable dogs looking for forever homes this week in Northamptonshire

This newspaper continues to partner with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.
Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.
