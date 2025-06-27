In pictures: 12 abandoned but adorable dogs looking for forever homes this week in Northamptonshire

This newspaper continues to partner with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.

Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.

1 . Animals in Need Northamptonshire 12 dogs looking for forever homes this week Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2 . Sparkle Sparkle joined us from a council pound and is a beautiful, happy terrier around three years old. She’s great with other dogs and older, sensible children. Not yet cat tested. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Tikki Tikki is a shy and nervous four-year-old Bichon rescued from a puppy farm. She’s looking for a quiet, experienced home with an established, confident, and friendly dog to help her come out of her shell. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Patrick Part of a crazy-happy bunch of five-month-old Labrador cross pups are full of love and bursting with energy! They’re affectionate, eager to learn, and would thrive in an active home committed to puppy training. A pawfect match for adventure! Photo: AIN Photo Sales