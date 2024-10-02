In pictures: 11 very cute babies born in Northampton in September 2024

October is here, which means it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 11 cute babies who were born in Northampton in September 2024.

1 . Babies born in Northampton in September 2024 Just some of the adorable babies born last month who will call Northampton their home... Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Babies born in Northampton in September 2024 Iris Jade born at 3.52pm on September 8, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 4oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Babies born in Northampton in September 2024 Jude Peter born at 8.30pm on September 11, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 6oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Babies born in Northampton in September 2024 Kenzley William born at 7.30pm on September 2, at Kettering General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 11oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales