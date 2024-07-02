In pictures: 11 very cute babies born in Northampton in June 2024

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 10:23 BST
As July is upon is, it means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 11 cute babies who were born in Northampton in June 2024.

Some of the very cute babies born in Northampton in June 2024...

1. Babies born in Northampton in June 2024

Some of the very cute babies born in Northampton in June 2024...Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Logan John James born at 7.29pm on June 14 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 10oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in June 2024

Logan John James born at 7.29pm on June 14 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 10oz.Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Evie Patrica born at 5.27am on June 8 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs.

3. Babies born in Northampton in June 2024

Evie Patrica born at 5.27am on June 8 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs.Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Louie-James born at 3.59am on June 8 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 7oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in June 2024

Louie-James born at 3.59am on June 8 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 7oz.Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.