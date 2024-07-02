In pictures: 11 very cute babies born in Northampton in June 2024

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.
Below are 11 cute babies who were born in Northampton in June 2024.
1. Babies born in Northampton in June 2024
Some of the very cute babies born in Northampton in June 2024...Photo: Submitted
2. Babies born in Northampton in June 2024
Logan John James born at 7.29pm on June 14 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 10oz.Photo: Submitted
3. Babies born in Northampton in June 2024
Evie Patrica born at 5.27am on June 8 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs.Photo: Submitted
4. Babies born in Northampton in June 2024
Louie-James born at 3.59am on June 8 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 7oz.Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.