In pictures: 11 very cute babies born in Northampton in June 2023

The first of the summer newborns

The first day of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 11 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in June 2023.

Babies born in Northampton in June 2023 Some of the babies born in June 2023.

Babies born in Northampton in June 2023 Jackson, born on June 8 at 5.10am at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 13oz.

Babies born in Northampton in June 2023 Aveah Frankie and Alyssa Terrie born at 36 weeks on June 6 at 12.52pm and 12.53pm at Northampton General Hospital. Aveah weighed 5lbs 6oz and Alyssa weighed 5lbs 7oz.

Babies born in Northampton in June 2023 Oscar Albert Isaac born on June 1 at 1.24pm at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 6oz.

