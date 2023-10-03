In pictures: 11 adorable babies born in Northampton in September 2023

The first of this year’s autumnal babies...

The first day of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 11 cute babies who were born in Northampton in September 2023.

1 . Babies born in Northampton in September 2023 Just three of the babies born last month... Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Babies born in Northampton in September 2023 Layla Grace born at 8.45pm on September 21 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 9oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Babies born in Northampton in September 2023 Jack Leonard born at 1.04am on September 10 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 11oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Babies born in Northampton in September 2023 Autumn-Louise born at 7.28am on September 6 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 6oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales