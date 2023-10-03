News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

In pictures: 11 adorable babies born in Northampton in September 2023

The first of this year’s autumnal babies...
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:38 BST

The first day of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 11 cute babies who were born in Northampton in September 2023.

Just three of the babies born last month...

1. Babies born in Northampton in September 2023

Just three of the babies born last month... Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Layla Grace born at 8.45pm on September 21 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 9oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in September 2023

Layla Grace born at 8.45pm on September 21 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 9oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Jack Leonard born at 1.04am on September 10 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 11oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in September 2023

Jack Leonard born at 1.04am on September 10 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 11oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Autumn-Louise born at 7.28am on September 6 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 6oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in September 2023

Autumn-Louise born at 7.28am on September 6 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 6oz. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton