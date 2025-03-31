In pictures: 1,000 visitors attend as 'lifeline' Northampton library reopens after five-year closure

Kingsthorpe Community Library, in Welford Road, reopened on Saturday (March 29) during a celebration event. A ribbon was also cut to mark the official reopening.

The library, which is now run by Kingsthorpe Parish Council, shut during the pandemic, but a group of volunteers have worked tirelessly to refurbish the venue and get it ready to become the “heart of the community”.

There are plans to make space for a ‘knit and natter’ group, act as a hub for support groups for children with special educational needs and even a request to host Zumba classes.

Posting on social media, the team behind the library said: “What a wonderful day! Over a 1,000 visitors to our grand opening event! Thank you to everyone who helped to make this happen, not only on the day, but also over the long years when the doors were closed and our future bleak. We did it.... YOU did it!”

The library will be open 9am to 5pm, Tuesday to Friday and 10am to 3pm on Saturday.

Take a look at the new library in Kingsthorpe and the opening event with the pictures below.

