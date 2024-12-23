IN PICTURES: 10 wholesome festivities that spread Christmas cheer across Northampton this year

With less than two days to go until the big day, we wanted to spotlight the businesses, organisations and individuals who put smiles on faces during the build up to Christmas Day.
From a generous family who gifted more than 200 parcels to elderly people in their community, to the return of the Christmas light switch on at the Market Square, it has been a festive few months in the town.
Get in the festive spirit and look back on 10 of Northampton’s wholesome moments in the run up to Christmas 2024…
2. Generous Brixworth family gave out 230 gift parcels to the elderly
Paris Robinson, her husband and their two sons gave back to the elderly individuals of the Brixworth community for their seventh Christmas. The 230 recipients attended a coffee morning to receive their gift, which was packed to the brim with up to 80 kindly donated items. This included alcohol, toiletries and pyjamas, just to name a few. Photo: Paris Robinson
3. Christmas-loving couple returned for sixth year of selling high quality trees
Tree Buddy is a family-run business, set up by husband and wife Andy and Kelly Cohen in 2018. The family loves everything about the festive season and set up this venture with the aim of helping others at this busy time of year. For every Christmas tree delivery – whether it be to the door or for an in-house installation – Andy goes dressed as an elf. Photo: Andy Cohen
4. Eleventh year of winter wonderland house display for charity
2024 marked the eleventh year of an annual charity Christmas display at Ann Williams’ home in Lumbertubs Lane, which is described as a winter wonderland. Ann continues to host the display in her husband’s memory and this year’s was in aid of PHAB, which supports social activities and sports for children and young adults nationally. Photo: Chris Flavin-Sweeney
