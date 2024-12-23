IN PICTURES: 10 wholesome festivities that spread Christmas cheer across Northampton this year

3 . Christmas-loving couple returned for sixth year of selling high quality trees

Tree Buddy is a family-run business, set up by husband and wife Andy and Kelly Cohen in 2018. The family loves everything about the festive season and set up this venture with the aim of helping others at this busy time of year. For every Christmas tree delivery – whether it be to the door or for an in-house installation – Andy goes dressed as an elf. Photo: Andy Cohen