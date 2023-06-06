News you can trust since 1931
In pictures: 10 adorable rabbits looking for a forever home in Northamptonshire this week

The rescue centre is “over run” with rabbits and can't take in anymore until these are rehomed
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:27 BST

Here are 10 adorable rabbits who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Animals in Need Northamptonshire charity to help find forever homes for their rescue animals.

The charity is currently looking after rabbits - and many more animals - at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: “We are over run with rabbits and cannot rescue anymore until the current residents have found homes.

"All our buns leave us neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chipped with four weeks free insurance and rescue backup for life. Home visits will be carried out and an adoption fee required. Please note we will not rehome to small hutches only generous sized accommodation."

For more information, visit www.animals-in-need.org or email [email protected]

Here are 10 adorable rabbits that are looking for their forever home in Northamptonshire.

(Annie has provided the following quotes about each rabbit in the photo gallery).

Two of the rabbits up for adoption.

1. Rabbits looking for a forever home in Northamptonshire

Two of the rabbits up for adoption. Photo: Animals in Need

These two are large two-year-old rabbits who joined us as part of a large rescue from a rabbit farm.

2. Elton and Parsley

These two are large two-year-old rabbits who joined us as part of a large rescue from a rabbit farm. Photo: Animals in Need

Gorgeous one-year-old bonded pair needing a home together.

3. Mackenzie and Percy

Gorgeous one-year-old bonded pair needing a home together. Photo: Animals in Need

This duo are a beautiful bonded pair desperately in need of a new home. They have been in rescue for more than a year. Three years old this adorable duo would love to have a free range in a secure garden.

4. Harry and Pumpkin

This duo are a beautiful bonded pair desperately in need of a new home. They have been in rescue for more than a year. Three years old this adorable duo would love to have a free range in a secure garden. Photo: Animals In Need

