IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton and Earls Barton

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 1

Ben Hayes, aged 36, of Penrhyn Road, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 12 months, fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Reanne Thomas, aged 19, of St Edmunds Street, Northampton, wilfully obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £100, surcharge of £34.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Jamie Leigh Green, aged 32, of Lockcroft Square, Northampton, assaulted a paramedic; fined £120, pay compensation of £200, surcharge of £34.

Alexandru Ionut Dobriu, aged 33, of Golding Crescent, Earls Barton, drug-driving; disqualified 12 months, fined £250, surcharge of £34, costs £85.

Thomas Patton, aged 29, of Leicester Street, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 12 months, fined £250, surcharge of £34, costs £85.

■ The following cases were heard on July 2

Marius Ionut Habalau, aged 25, of Portland Place, Northampton, possession of a quantity of cocaine; 12 months conditional discharge, surcharge of £21.costs £85.

Marius Ionut Habalau, aged 25, of Portland Place, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; nine weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, disqualified 16 months, surcharge of £128.

Cornell Jerome Mason, aged 43, of Penfold Close, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £80, surcharge of £34, costs £50.

Paul Alexander Moss, aged 30, of Newton Road, Duston, criminal damage to vehicles; community order with 160 hours unpaid word, compensation of £375.

Marcel Feraru, aged 30, of Southampton Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge of £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

David Edwin Isom, aged 58, of Horseshoe Close, Creaton, speeding; fined £425, surcharge of £42, costs £90, six penalty points.

Donna Marie Mills, aged 42, of Hawkins Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £444, surcharge of £44, costs £90, six penalty points.

Niel Karl Riley, aged 56, of Dell Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge of £44, costs £90, five penalty points.

Zoltan Vaczi, aged 35, of Milton Street North, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge of £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Daniel Allford, aged 47, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge of £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Dmitri Bicherschi, aged 32, of Langsett Close, Northampton, no licence, no insurance, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £1,100, surcharge of £110, costs £90, six penalty points.

Vladamir Brazovskis, aged 53, of Harold Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge of £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Lee James Buchanan, aged 35, of Swinford Hollow, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge of £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Anastasia Calentieva, aged 20, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, no insurance, no licence; fined £466, surcharge of £46, costs £90, six penalty points.

Corey Dada, aged 30, of Tresham Green, Northampton, no insurance, no licence; fined £160, surcharge of £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Klodjan Fejzaj, aged 47, of Pell Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £480, surcharge of £48, costs £90, five penalty points.

Murray Alexander Cameron Foster, aged 28, of Beckets View, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, defective tyre; fined £525, surcharge of £52, costs £90, four penalty points.

Ashok Gangoori, aged 26, of Essex Street, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge of £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Samantha Kirsty Suzanne Glennie, aged 27, of Tarrant Way, Moulton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge of £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Wasim Parvez, aged 37, of Abington Street, Northampton, speeding, expired provisional licence; fined £90, surcharge of £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Vincent Price, aged 35, of Rodney Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £100, surcharge of £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Harish Babu Tanniru, aged 25, of HInton Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge of £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Daniel Lee Tapp, aged 25, of Longcroft Lane, Paulerspury, speeding; fined £750, surcharge of £75, costs £90, six penalty points.

Ioana Chtaibi, aged 47, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder; fined £220, surcharge of £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Martyn Leslie Ihme, aged 27, of Long Mallows Rise, Northampton, no insurance, revoked licence, speeding; fined £480, surcharge of £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Jay Johnson, aged 38, of Brook View, Grange Park, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge of £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Paul Neely, aged 41, of Briar Hill Walk, Northampton, revoked / refused licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge of £88, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Gareth John Mews, aged 41, of Samwell Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £600, surcharge of £60, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

Victor Ogundare, aged 25, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £300, surcharge of £34, costs £50, six penalty points.

Hammad Raja, aged 22, of Shelley Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £300, surcharge of £34, costs £50, six penalty points.

Mohummed Abu Tala, aged 32, of Crofters Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £487, surcharge of £47, costs £90, six penalty points.

Prince Obiri Kissiedu, aged 45, of Broughton Place, Northampton, provisional licence holder, no insurance, fined £461, surcharge of £46, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.