‘Immense opportunity’ for improving driver safety to be discussed in House of Commons

An “immense opportunity” has emerged for improving driver safety to be discussed in the House of Commons today (January 11).

Nicole and Chris Taylor have been campaigning for road safety to be improved for young and new drivers since their daughter Beccy passed away following a road incident in 2008, aged 18.

They have had the support of Dame Andrea Leadsom, the Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire, in securing the Parliamentary debate on the topic.

Nicole said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support and have been fighting for a chance like this since we lost Beccy.

“This is a major step forward in our fight for change and the government has to do more to support young and new drivers.

“Andrea and her colleagues have helped to take the step forward and now it’s time to take action.”

Road casualties are the number one cause of death for 17- to 24-year-olds. They may only account for one in 14 of licence holders, but they are involved in nearly one in four fatal or serious collisions.

Beccy Taylor, daughter of Nicole and Chris, who died after a road incident in 2008 - aged 18.

Vision Zero, being put forward in Parliament today (January 11), challenges that it is inevitable or acceptable that anyone should be killed or seriously injured on the roads.

Dame Andrea Leadsom MP will be putting forward that road danger can be reduced through the application of the five pillars of the safe system approach: safe roads, safe speeds, safe vehicles, safe road use, and post crash response.

“People make mistakes and we need a road system that is forgiving when this happens,” said Nicole, who is “excited” for the debate to take place after years of “not being taken seriously”.

She added: “Our worst case scenario is that it is dismissed and not deemed a priority.

“There is evidence that a need to offer protection for young and new drivers is essential, and it speaks for itself.

“If Andrea is challenged, she has the evidence to show it will lower fatalities. There is no reason to not make the slight tweaks suggested.”

Nicole and Chris have been “knocked down” since the loss of Beccy but have remained resilient in fighting for change.

They now work with other parents who have lost their children to the road and Nicole said: “It’s a lonely journey but it’s important to give hope and stamina to others who have been through the same thing.”

Regardless of how the debate goes in Parliament, the pair will continue to keep pushing the message and its importance.

Nicole and Chris plan to attend the Young Driver’s Conference in May and are working with West Northamptonshire Council for the town to adopt the five pillars and keep drivers safe.

Young drivers, aged 17 to 24, are particularly at risk of having a collision when carrying their peers as passengers and driving very late at night – especially beyond midnight.

