‘I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved’: Food bank charity founder receives MBE at Northampton ceremony

Pub landlady turned charity founder and community advocate, Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, has officially received her Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The award recognises Teresa’s “outstanding contribution to the Northamptonshire community” through her work with The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation (TMDF), the charity she founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What began as a small foodbank based out of her pub, The Swan & Helmet, has since grown into a registered charity supporting thousands of local people every month with food, essentials, wellbeing and care services.

Teresa was presented with her award by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, at a special ceremony held on October 16, at 78 Derngate.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon

Following the ceremony, she joined her family, friends, TMDF trustees, staff, volunteers, clients, supporters and sponsors, to gather at The Swan & Helmet to celebrate this remarkable occasion. Guests enjoyed live music and an evening of tea, cake and laughter, as they raised a glass to Teresa’s achievement and her service to the community.

Reflecting on the honour, Teresa said: “It still all feels very surreal! Of course I’m absolutely delighted, it’s a huge achievement, and I am so grateful to have the work we’ve done over the last five years, and beyond that, be recognised in such a significant way. This is really a testament to the efforts of everyone who’s been part of our journey, from our volunteers, staff, supporters and the incredible community who’ve supported us from day one. I’m just so proud of what we’ve built together, and so thankful for all the fantastic people who have helped make this possible.”

The day also marked another significant milestone for Teresa, who was celebrating 19 years as landlady of The Swan & Helmet - the pub where her community efforts first began in 2006.

Teresa, who is originally from Portmagee, Co. Kerry, Ireland, will attend the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in 2026 to mark her achievement.