'I'm like a father figure' - Popular postmaster celebrates 30 years at the helm of Northampton village post office

A popular postmaster is celebrating 30 years at the helm of a Northampton village post office, which has been run by his family for more than 40 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bipin Patel, who runs Ecton Brook Post Office, is celebrating the milestone after he took over as postmaster on September 21, 1995, when his dad handed over the reigns.

The “father figure” is described as the “heart of the village” as he took over the pub and restaurant – now called The Jungle @ Bips – when it was at risk of closure and donated £500,000 of his own money to fund a community centre in Ecton Brook in 2017, called the Bipin Brook Community Centre. Recently, Bipin also became a parish councillor on Billing Parish Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bipin said: “This is a good, tight-knit, community. I’m a good listener and I know my customers well. People often come to talk to me for advice and I am happy to help.

Bipin Patel is celebrating 30 years in charge of Ecton Brook Post Office.

“I have got to know people so well. It’s great serving the community and to see the children grow older and what they go on to do with their lives. My family joke that I can’t go anywhere without bumping into someone that I know.

“Running a Post Office is the best sort of shop to run, its totally different from running any other shop, as people really trust you and you build up relationships with people. I’m like a father figure."

Bipin and his family, originally from Uganda, had to flee persecution under Idi Amin’s Ugandan military dictatorship. They settled in the UK and many of his family took on shops and Post Offices including his brother and twin sister. Ecton Brook Post Office and newsagents has been run by the Patel family since 1984, at first with Bipin’s father at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I pride myself on clean and spotless businesses and great customer service,” Bipin added.

“I really care about my community. I couldn’t let the pub close and a community centre was really needed, so I helped to fund it. I like to do what I can to support good causes, including most recently the Cynthia Spencer Hospice – donating money from teas and coffees at the pub to this charity.

“Ecton Post Office and shop stayed open throughout the pandemic as people didn’t want to travel and they wanted to stay in the village to send their mail and parcels, pay bills and to do their banking.”

Post Office Regional Manager, Tony Sanghera, added: “I really want to really thank Bipin Patel for the first class service that he provides to his village. He has reached the 30 years’ major milestone as Postmaster for Ecton Brook, but he’s been involved with this family business for more than 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bipin really does go the extra mile for his community and he has been very generous funding the community centre and is always keen to support good causes and to help residents and other postmasters.”

Bipin also devotes time to the National Federation of Sub Postmasters to support other postmasters. Regular meetings are held at his pub and restaurant.

And if Bipin’s life wasn’t hectic enough, he still finds time to enjoy playing badminton.