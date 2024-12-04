Family, friends and colleagues of former Finedon vicar Rev Richard Coles say they are backing him to win the ITV jungle-based challenge show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Since his late entry into the jungle alongside Love Island star Maura Higggins, ‘Rev Richard’ has become a firm favourite with campmates and with the viewing public.

Even those who know him best have been surprised how quickly he has adapted to camp life, taking on the critter-based challenges and eating some rather unusual food along the way.

In two bushtucker trials Rev Richard has had to eat fish eyeballs, mice feet (‘crunchy’) and tails, cockroaches and crickets as well a blended worms and fermented fish.

Sister-in-law Julia Coles said: “We’ve been amazed at how he has embraced jungle life. most people who know Rich would also know that he is a fan of some of the finest comforts of life so we have noticed that each time he does an eating trial he savours every mouthful as if he is dining in a Michelin starred restaurant – It’s hilarious!”

Rev Richard’s brother younger brother Will has jetted out to Australia to greet his sibling as the series comes to a climax.

His popularity in the camp has seen betting company Oddschecker slash the odds on his early exit, now giving Mr Coles 2/5 on to finish in the top three behind Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones.

Julia added: “The way in which Richard’s natural kindness, warmth and sense of humour has shone through is wonderful, particularly with the younger camp mates like [Love Island] Maura and [TikTok star] GK Barry, it’s so familiar, reminiscent of the way in which he interacts and relates to his nieces and nephew. “Everyone across the family is so, so proud of him, tackling jungle life with humour and making new friendships along the way. He has been amazing and whatever the outcome of the voting, for our family he is our King of the Jungle.”

In a letter delivered to the jungle from their family, nieces Ellie and Alice passed on a message how cool it was ‘to now have a trendy uncle’

They added: “Please ask GK to help with your TikTok profile as the next archbishop of banterbury."

Also tuning into the show has been Rev Jane Burns who was curate at St Mary’s Church in Finedon working with Rev Richard.

Mrs Burns said: “I don’t normally watch I’m A Celebrity however I had to tune in to see how he was getting on. It’s been lovely to see some of his interactions with his fellow contestants and I think his new nearly-beard looks rather good.

On his bushtucker experiences she added: “I can’t say I’m surprised that he seems to be able to eat anything.”

Finedon resident Snowy Ellson, who knows Rev Coles, thinks he could performance could see him win the jungle crown.

He said: "Richard seems to be really on top of it all and facing the challenges very well. He is very popular with the other contestants and has lots of anecdotes to keep them amused. They seem to look on him as someone to trust with their worries and troubles.

“I believe he has the ability and drive to go all the way and win.”

Rev Coles has taken time away from his duties as Chancellor of the University of Northampton to compete in the TV show and the uni is fully behind him.

A University of Northampton spokesperson said: “We’re proud to see how our Chancellor, the Reverand Richard Coles, has faced up to the challenge of 19 days in the Australian rainforest and how well he is doing in the I’m a Celebrity camp.

“Aside from the bushtucker trials, novel cuisine and storms of the human and weather variety, he has also used this time to speak about issues that matter to him and many others, such as the importance of mental health.

"We have our fingers crossed for him to win the final in just under a week’s time.”

I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm until the grand finale on on Sunday December, 8.