If you are offered a used chainsaw it might be one of eight stolen from a Northamptonshire business
Eight chainsaws – which included Makita, Echo, Husqvarna, and Stihl brands – were stolen in a burglary in Cotterstock, near Oundle, along with climbing ropes, helmets, a Stihl blower, an Echo hedge cutter, and other rigging kit.
The offenders stole the items from an outbuilding and lorry in Main Road, sometime between 9pm on Wednesday, May 7 and 4pm on Thursday, May 8, after accessing the property from a rear gate which backs on to fields.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have either been offered such items or seen them advertised for sale.
“They would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between the stated times or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage of anyone or a vehicle which looked out of place.
“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
“Please quote incident number 25000264295 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”