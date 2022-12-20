“I watched my garden waste bin being consumed,” says Towcester resident as the cold spell results in frozen bins

The frozen contents of garden waste bins have meant a number of the green wheelie bins have been shredded to pieces in the collection lorries over the past few weeks and now there is a shortage of replacements.

Grimscote resident, Sean Murphy said: “I wondered what was going on as there was a huge noise outside on collection day. I looked out of the window and I watched my garden waste bin being consumed by the bin lorry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean contacted West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to ask what had happened and was told that due to health and safety, the bin men were not allowed to remove the bin from the waste area if any bins do fall in, so unfortunately it would mean a replacement bin would be needed. This would also mean that new stickers would need to be issued and posted out if residents are subscribing to the garden waste service.

There is now a wait for green bin replacements for garden waste.

When the WNC were contacted about the costs of these lost bins and sticker replacements, Cllr Phil Larratt, for environment, transport, highways and waste, said: “We have had a handful of cases where garden bins were completely frozen and have toppled into the lorries in an attempt to empty them. The dangers of reaching into the back of a refuse lorry are well-documented and it is strictly forbidden for our crews to do so. Once the bin is in the lorry, we can’t see the information on it which tells which house it’s from. We apologise to those residents who have lost their bins, all we can ask is that they report their missing bin to us via the WNC website or by calling us on 0300 126 7000 and the bin and labelling will be replaced as soon as possible.”