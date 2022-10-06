A mother of two, author, businesswoman and survivor of narcissistic abuse from Northampton has turned her life around and now helps millions of women heal from their own trauma.

Caroline Strawson, 49, recently came together with 14 other women who have suffered trauma, to share their stories for her new book ‘The Unseen Wounds of Women’ – which “instantly became a bestseller”.

Until the end of October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, all profits from sales of the book will go to Women’s Aid.

Only eight years ago, Caroline was suffering from depression, panic attacks and PTSD, after losing her home and being in £100,000 worth of debt following her divorce from her narcissistic partner.

After taking time to heal and get support, she said: “I came to the realisation that I was in an invisible cage.

“The cage was driven by society, parenting, marriage, career and relationships – basically everyone and everything but me.”

Using what she had learned during her time of healing and after undergoing training to help grow her coaching business to support others, Caroline now serves millions of people globally – despite only launching four years ago.

Caroline said: “I wanted to provide other women with the empowering feeling of using their hardships as a force of good, to inspire others, and show it’s possible to come out the other side and find happiness again.

“Working with these incredible women on the latest book has been mind blowing.

“Watching them heal, grow and thrive has been inspiring and collectively, we want to empower others to be able to do the same.”

Caroline is in this line of work to “represent the women who feel unseen and unheard” and says she “still has to pinch herself as to where her life is now” after the trauma she has faced.

As a multi-award winning trauma informed positive psychology coach, she “builds women back up and helps them create futures for themselves”.

Not only is she the owner of a seven-figure coaching and therapy business, she also has a number one hit podcast with more than two-and-a-half million downloads, and a YouTube channel with more than a million views.

Across all her work, she highlights the “ever growing need for mental health support in trauma recovery”, which is heavily discussed by Caroline and the 14 others in ‘The Unseen Wounds of Women’.

The book, despite only being launched at the beginning of September, has already reached number one in 12 categories on Amazon.

Caroline says she hopes by sharing her stories of healing and recovery that it will encourage “break free from staying trapped, be that physically or emotionally, to find happiness”.

While a lot of experiences may feel out of people’s control, the bestselling author wants readers to know that everyone has “a catalyst for lasting change that is within their control” – and this is why healing is so important.