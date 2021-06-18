'I had such a lovely time': Northampton care home residents enjoy long-awaited day trip in the sunshine

Residents at a care home in Northampton were treated to a long-awaited day trip after coronavirus restrictions have been eased.

Timken Grange residents went for a sunny road trip around the local area with members of the lifestyle team, which has been able to vary activities with the gradual lifting of rules.

One told the staff: "Oh I had such a lovely time going out for a trip."

Timken Grange residents and staff on a long-awaited day trip

Daniel Rowark, the managing director of Haylcon Care Homes, which runs Timken Grange, has been spending a lot of time getting to know the team and residents.

He said the small snapshot of normality provided our residents with such joy after such a tough 15 months during the pandemic and they are looking forward to even more experiences.

"It is so nice to see some lifting of restrictions for care homes. As soon as we were able, residents have been enabled to use the homes transport for trips out," he added.

"I was at the entrance as those that went out today got back to the home.