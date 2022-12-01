‘I am requesting that the government allocate further support for rural bus routes’ says Andrea Leadsom MP

After a number of bus routes around the south Northamptonshire villages have been cut, Andrea Leadsom is making a request to the government about allocating funds to this much needed service.

In particular, residents in Brafield-on-the-Green, Denton, Yardley Hastings, Cogenhoe, Castle Ashby, Grendon, Wollaston, and Piddington are affected by changes to the Stagecoach 41 route, which provides a vital service for local conveniences. Over 160 local residents have signed the petition calling for further support for rural bus routes.

Presenting the petition on behalf of residents, Andrea Leadsom MP said: “Bus services are a lifeline for my constituents, particularly those that live in rural areas and are unable to drive or walk. A reduction in this service will severely curb independence for those that want to use the service, and along with the petitioners, I am requesting that the government allocate further support for rural bus routes and to safeguard against any future reductions in services that keep our communities connected.”

Andrea Leadsom MP has presented a petition after cuts to bus services in south Northamptonshire

Other cut bus services have been reported by the Chronicle and Echo over the past few months and many of the community Facebook pages have comments on the issues these cuts are causing across Northamptonshire. One route has been reinstated after Stagecoach responded to requests from Brackley, after their Sunday service was removed from their timetable.