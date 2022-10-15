Husband appears at Northampton Magistrates' Court charged with murder of Diane Dafter

A 32-year-old man has appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (October 15) charged with the murder of Diana Dafter.

Phillip Dafter, of Lawrence Court in Lower Mounts, Northampton, is accused of killing his wife, after the body of 36-year-old wife and mum was discovered inside the family home shortly after 12pm on October 7.

Mr Dafter was charged with her murder late on Friday (October 14) and, at today’s hearing, was remanded in custody until Tuesday (October 18), when he will appear at Northampton Crown Court.

He had been under medical supervision at a London hospital after British Transport Police found him with a number of serious stab injuries at the capital’s Euston station at about noon on October 7.