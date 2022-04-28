A married couple from Northamptonshire are celebrating their Diamond Wedding Anniversary this month after 60 “incredible” years of marriage.

Tony and Janet Clark, from Harpole, celebrated their milestone at the St Crispin Social Club on April 10, which saw 150 guests attend.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, the couple explained how they met years ago when they were both 14 years old in 1956.

Janet and Tony Clark celebrated 60 years of marriage on March 10 with a party at St Crispins Club earlier this month (April)

Tony, 79, said: "I took a girl around Dallington Park the night before. The next day, I'm walking up to school and this gorgeous girl (Janet) is coming the other way, with long legs up to her bum and boobs a 14 year old could only dream of, she said to me, 'I heard about you last night' and I said, 'you're jealous!', she said, 'yes!', and that's how we got talking.

"We kept bumping into each other in town. It was easy because Jan used to lived up Kings Heath and I was in St James so it was only a walk across Dallington Park."

Janet, 80, said: "I went home and told my dad I had met this boy and I really liked him and I wanted to marry him. We carried on going out and meeting up, and that's how it all started."

Three years later, after the pair both left Spencer School, they got married in 1962 at the age of 19.

The pair met when they were just 14 years old back in 1956

Janet said: "We had a big white wedding at Dallington Church and had our reception at the Fanciers Club up Wood Street."

Janet and Tony then moved into a brand new home in Harpole in 1964 and had their first child, Toni, in 1965 followed by their second, Vincent, in 1968.

Tony then landed a job working as a Formula One engineer while Janet secured a job at British Timken, where they both enjoyed long careers.

Janet said: "Thanks to Tone, he took me all over the world, I've seen lots of places that I would probably not have seen.

The Queen sent the Clarks a congratulatory letter

"I've never been bored with Tone, I've never known what's coming next and it's been amazing, really, he's been a good lad. I'm so lucky."

When asked for the secret to a lasting marriage, Janet said: "Letting the man do what he wants to do, knowing that he will come back when he's finished doing what he's doing. Easy."

Tony said: "She's never stopped me doing the things I want to do. And I've been well trained!"

Speaking about their Diamond anniversary party at St Crispins Club, the pair both said it was “incredible”.

The Queen sent her 'best wishes' to Jan and Tony

Jan said: "It was absolutely brilliant. I was on a high for a week afterwards."

Tony said: "We couldn't believe the turn out, the dancefloor was full. It was incredible. We had The Jets play, they were incredible."

The Clarks also received a congratulatory letter from the Queen.

The card reads: "I am so please to know that you are celebrating your Diamond Wedding anniversary. I send my congratulations and best wishes to you on such a special occasion."