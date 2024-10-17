Husband and wife duo proudly celebrate 20 years as dental practice owners in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A husband and wife duo proudly celebrated 20 years as dental practice owners in Northampton this month.

Anesh Patel and Arti Shah took over Cliftonville Dental in October 2004, half a decade after they qualified from the university where they met and moved to the town.

Not only have they provided general dentistry for the past two decades, but have continued to help patients achieve their perfect smiles and offer dental implants and facial aesthetics.

The pair pride themselves on the practice’s calm and welcoming environment, backed by the latest technology and run by a caring and professional team.

When asked why 2004 was the right time to invest in the practice, Arti told the Chronicle & Echo: “We’d got engaged and were planning to move towards London or the Home Counties.

“It was a twist of fate as I lived in The Nurseries round the corner and saw the advert. We weren’t seriously looking but fell in love with the place. It had a lovely warm feeling and we saw the potential. The rest is history.”

Cliftonville Dental began as a small practice with one dentist and a hygienist. The duo immediately expanded to offer an extra surgery with new treatments, as one of the first in the county to provide implants. The team also continued to grow as a result.

They are passionate about easing dental fears and now offer sedation. Dr Amita Peet, who has been part of the team for 14 years, is highly experienced in offering these techniques.

When asked what clients praise most about Cliftonville Dental, Arti said: “Our team. They are really kind, treat people with respect, and go above and beyond. They are willing to go that extra mile to make people comfortable, and we treat people how we want to be treated.”

The team is also Arti’s proudest achievement since taking over the practice, alongside their loyal client base. “Some were children when we first met them and now they’re adults,” she said. “It’s lovely to see their journeys and get to know their families.”

Arti and Anesh want to continue investing in the practice and team moving forward, to build on their welcoming and calm environment.

For more information, visit Cliftonville Dental’s website here.