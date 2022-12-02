News you can trust since 1931
Hunt for woman with links to Rushden after house break-in

A house Rushden was broken into in August

By Alison Bagley
3 hours ago - 1 min read

A woman with links to Rushden is being sought by Northamptonshire Police

They are eager to find 40-year-old Susan Simon, who has links to the Rushden area.

A spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to Simon in connection with an allegation of burglary following a break-in at a property in Rushden on August 21 this year.

Susan Simon

Anyone who sees Simon, or has information about her whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.