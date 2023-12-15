Hunt for 'skinny ginger' man who produced knife after stopping boys in Wellingborough street

The incident took place on Saturday, November 18

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two boys who were stopped in Wellingborough town centre by a man asking for help had to run for safety after he pulled out a knife.

Officers from Northants Police are seeking witnesses after the knife incident in Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They would like to identify the man described as of ‘skinny build’, with ‘ginger hair and a short ginger beard’.

Police file picture/National World

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Saturday, November 18, between 5pm and 5.30pm, when a man approached two boys, asked for help but then produced a knife.

“The two boys ran away in the direction of a nearby shop.

“The suspect is described as a white man, in his mid-30s, about 5ft 7in, of a skinny build, with ginger hair and a short ginger beard. He was wearing a black zip up hoodie with black tracksuit bottoms.”