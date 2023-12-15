Hunt for 'skinny ginger' man who produced knife after stopping boys in Wellingborough street
Two boys who were stopped in Wellingborough town centre by a man asking for help had to run for safety after he pulled out a knife.
Officers from Northants Police are seeking witnesses after the knife incident in Church Street.
They would like to identify the man described as of ‘skinny build’, with ‘ginger hair and a short ginger beard’.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Saturday, November 18, between 5pm and 5.30pm, when a man approached two boys, asked for help but then produced a knife.
“The two boys ran away in the direction of a nearby shop.
“The suspect is described as a white man, in his mid-30s, about 5ft 7in, of a skinny build, with ginger hair and a short ginger beard. He was wearing a black zip up hoodie with black tracksuit bottoms.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.