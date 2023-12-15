News you can trust since 1931
Hunt for 'skinny ginger' man who produced knife after stopping boys in Wellingborough street

The incident took place on Saturday, November 18
By Alison Bagley
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
Two boys who were stopped in Wellingborough town centre by a man asking for help had to run for safety after he pulled out a knife.

Officers from Northants Police are seeking witnesses after the knife incident in Church Street.

They would like to identify the man described as of ‘skinny build’, with ‘ginger hair and a short ginger beard’.

Police file picture/National WorldPolice file picture/National World
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Saturday, November 18, between 5pm and 5.30pm, when a man approached two boys, asked for help but then produced a knife.

“The two boys ran away in the direction of a nearby shop.

“The suspect is described as a white man, in his mid-30s, about 5ft 7in, of a skinny build, with ginger hair and a short ginger beard. He was wearing a black zip up hoodie with black tracksuit bottoms.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.