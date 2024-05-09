Hunt dogs' A43 death investigation concludes no action to be taken after trail hounds ran across main Kettering to Northampton road
Northamptonshire Police’s Rural Crime Team had been investigating the Pytchley with Woodland Hunt’s actions that led to their dogs running loose on the A43 in front of startled drivers.
Three hounds – Muxloe, Topper and Shogun – were killed after they collided with traffic on the main trunk road between Kettering and Northampton at the Hannington crossroads.
The road was closed for more than an hour on February 19 to allow the dogs’ remains to be retrieved.
An investigation was carried out by Northants Police ‘to establish the circumstances which led to the incident in order to identify if any criminal offences had been committed’.
PC Chloe Gillies, of the Rural Crime team, said: “The deaths of these hounds were deeply distressing for all involved, from the motorists involved and those who saw the collisions happen to the hunt staff in charge of the hounds that day, as well as the emergency services who attended the incident.
“We were clear from the outset that the reasons for the collision would be investigated thoroughly and impartially. That investigation has now concluded with a decision that no charges will be brought, following detailed scrutiny of the evidence gathered."
Northants Police say a total of nine possible offences were considered against the evidence, using interviews, witness statements and maps showing the path the hounds were supposed to be following, which did not run near to the A43.
All of this information was presented to a police decision maker, who considered each element before concluding that no further action be taken as a result of the incident.
PC Gillies said: “Our investigation into this incident saw a positive response to our witness appeal, and hunt staff were co-operative with our enquiries, also going on to share their devastation at the deaths of animals they knew and loved.
“Interviews with those in charge of the hounds that day established that they had run on ahead of hunt staff after one person fell from their horse at a jump. The hounds then went off the trail that had been laid for them, and before they could be called back or caught, tragically ran straight onto the A43.
“Although there was no dash-cam footage available, this account was supported by the accounts of witnesses who told us how the hounds had run straight out in front of vehicles.
“In this case, having spoken to all involved, the evidence indicates that this awful incident came about as a result of a set of unique circumstances, and not because of any criminal wrongdoing.
“I would like to thank all those who helped us to establish what happened that day, and our thoughts remain with all involved, and especially with the three hounds – Muxloe, Topper and Shogun.”
Officers also liaised with National Wildlife Crime Unit, the Crown Prosecution Service and the RSPCA to ensure all investigative avenues were explored and considered.
PC Gillies added: “The UK is a nation of animal-lovers and we know how emotive the subject of hunting is. Our team has a wealth of experience and is dedicated to supporting and promoting animal welfare – we all care passionately about making a positive difference to animals’ lives and ensuring justice for offences against them. We investigate incidents impartially without fear or favour but are only able to go as far as the evidence takes us.”