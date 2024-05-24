Hundreds of weapons seized and eight arrests made during knife crime week of action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of weapons were seized and eight arrests were made during a recent knife crime week of action.

Last week Northamptonshire Police joined with other forces across the UK to take part in Operation Sceptre, an initiative launched to tackle knife crime.

During the week, officers arrested eight people, recovered 492 weapons from knife amnesty bins, visited 14 schools and conducted seven weapon sweeps.

Officers were joined by colleagues from the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner during some of last week’s activities.

A basketball engagement event was held at The Racecourse as part of the recent knife crime week of action.

The newly appointed Northamptonshire PFCC Danielle Stone said: “It’s so important that all our local services work together and have those conversations about why people – and in particular young people – are choosing to carry knives.”

The PFCC described early intervention in schools and youth clubs as a “hugely important part of that process”, as well as a joint approach between local agencies tackling the issue.

“I know reducing knife crime is something that our residents across the county feel incredibly passionate about,” Cllr Stone continued. “I share that passion, and so it has been a delight in my first few weeks as the new commissioner to hear about the proactive work that has been taking place as part of Operation Sceptre.”

Engaging with young people was a crucial part of the week, offering advice and education about the risks of carrying and using knives.

As well as the Youth Violence Intervention Unit identifying children at risk of becoming embroiled in knife crime, the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team and West Northamptonshire Council held a basketball event at The Racecourse.

Detective Superintendent Andy Glenn oversaw the week’s activities and said: “Tackling serious violence, including knife crime, is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police, and is something we spend a lot of time working on to help drive down the number of incidents that take place in the county.

“Reducing knife crime is a team effort, it’s not something the police can solve on their own.

“This week has shown the value of other organisations, community groups and the public coming together to help get to the root causes of why people carry knives. This is something we’re doing as part of the Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership.”

WNC’s community safety team joined officers at the basketball engagement event at The Racecourse.