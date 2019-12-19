Hundreds of small santas run to raise cash for their Northampton school

Photographer Kirsty Edmonds visited The Arbours Primary Academy where 324 children dressed as Santas took part in a fundraising run with a festive twist.

Five schools in the county also including Lodge Park Academy in Corby, Malcolm Arnold Preparatory School in Northampton, Newnham Primary School in Daventry and Welton Church of England Academy in Daventry each took part in their own mile-long Santa Run while wearing Santa costumes.

It comes as every school across the David Ross Education Trust participated in their respective Santa Runs, with more than 1,600 children across the country raising over £30,000.

School staff took part as well, with some staff members wearing a Santa hat while others will wear a full Santa suit.

At the Arbours school pupils raised £1,400, which will pay for their extra-curricular trips and sessions.

​In the past students have been to watch opera, had singing lessons and ballet classes.

Headteacher Angela Watts said: "£1,400 was raised today for all of our children. We are really proud of them. All of the children set off running at different times and they were doing laps of the school and playground as part of the Santa Run. The incentive was to raise as much money as possible while being dressed as Santa."

Children who raised £5 were each given a Santa hat to wear while those who raised £10 were given a costume to run in.

