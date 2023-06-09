News you can trust since 1931
Hundreds of Sainsbury's workers in Northampton warned over 'very serious allegations' of sexual harassment to women

“This is not a joke. It is not light hearted banter and it will not be tolerated under any circumstances”
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 9th Jun 2023, 20:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 20:08 BST

Hundreds of employees at a busy Sainsbury’s warehouse in Northampton have been warned following “very serious allegations” of sexual harassment towards female colleagues.

Sainsbury’s in Pineham, which employs hundreds in the town, has sent a warning letter out to its employees about condemning sexual harassment towards female workers at the site.

The letter says: “Unfortunately, I am writing to you today as very serious allegations have been brought to my attention that I feel I must address.

Sainsbury's workers at a Northampton warehouse have received a letter of warning.Sainsbury's workers at a Northampton warehouse have received a letter of warning.
Sainsbury's workers at a Northampton warehouse have received a letter of warning.
"It had been suggested that some of our female colleagues working at Pineham have been subjected to sexual harassment whilst on site.

“This will not be tolerated under any circumstances. I have a responsibility and a duty of care as a general manager to ensure the well being of my employees that they feel safe and protected at all times.

“I understand that this letter will come as a shock to you but this matter leaves me with no choice but to take drastic measures.

"The culture at Pineham is zero tolerance to sexual harassment and we will ensure to remove all risks of this to make sure your workplace is safe.

"We do not tolerate harassment of any kind and any reports of this nature will be taken very seriously.

“Flirting, gesturing or making sexual remarks about someone male or female, any gender identity or sexual orientation can be considered an example of sexual harassment.

“What you may consider as joking banter can still be perceived as harassment. This type of behaviour is unwanted and can violate someone's dignity or create an intimidating or offensive environment environment for them.

“I am deeply saddened by the fact that potentially some of our colleagues feel they must endure this and I know this information will shock for most if not all of you as much as it has myself.

“This message goes out to everyone so we can all understand the severity and hopefully all support each other along so I like to think we have a positive work culture at Pineham and hope there is no truth behind any of these allegations.

“I really hope I never have to address this as an issue again and this is a lesson for everyone.

"This is not a joke. It is not light hearted banter and it will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

This newspaper got in touch with Sainsbury’s to ask them what it was doing to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues is our highest priority. We have a zero tolerance to any form of abuse or harassment.”

