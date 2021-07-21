Hundreds of Muslims celebrate Eid at Northampton rugby club for first time in two years
Last year's prayers, which are usually held outdoors, were cancelled by Covid
Around 600 Muslims from came together at a Northampton rugby club to celebrate Eid for the first time in two years yesterday (Tuesday, July 20).
Many from the congregation at Al-Jamatul-Muslimin of Bangladesh Mosque in St George's Street attended the Eid-al-Adha prayer on the Northampton BBOB RFC pitch.
Despite the coronavirus restrictions being lifted the day before, social distancing was maintained and people stayed in their household groups.
Last year's celebration was cancelled by the pandemic so it was great to be able to do it this year, according to West Northamptonshire councillor Enam Haque, who went with his son.
"It was a very well managed event and all the attendees followed the instructions of the event marshals," he said.
"I want to thank the the volunteers, marshals, ground staffs, sound system technician and Al-Jamatul Muslimin of Bangladesh Mosque committee members for organising this event."
Eid-al-Adha, meaning 'festival of the sacrifice' in Arabic, marks end of the month of pilgrimage, or Hajj, and involves special prayers and feasting.
It is the second official holiday in Islam, following Eid-al-Fitr, which commemorates the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.
The prayers are usually held outdoors but it is often not possible as the date changes every year so the weather is not always ideal, Councillor Haque explained.
This year two Eid prayers were held outdoors, at The Racecourse and BBOB's ground for the first time, and several smaller ones at the mosques.
As well as social distancing, there were hand sanitising stations at each entrance, attendees were encouraged to wear face coverings, take lateral flow tests beforehand and follow a one-way system.
Councillor Haque added: "The weather was perfect, the day after restrictions were lifted and I thought they people who did it kept everything in mind."