Hundreds of activists and school pupils in Northampton join worldwide climate change movement

Activists from all over Northampton joined forces in the town centre today with one common purpose - to save the planet.

It comes as millions of people across the globe are taking to the streets today as part of a movement led by teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg - who is demanding world leaders to take immediate action to limit the harmful effects of man-made climate change.

Hundreds of school children and local activists gathered in full force today outside All Saints Church in Northampton town centre. Picture by Kirsty Edmonds.

Today's march was coordinated by three young Northampton women - sisters Mia Joice, 18, Ava Joice, 14 and their friend Lorna Lewis, 18. Collectively known as Eco March Northampton the trio want to bring Greta's message to the town ahead of an environmental summit at the United Nations in New York on Monday, as the UN General Assembly opens.

The trio were backed by hundreds of other local activists holding placards, who proceeded down Abington Street and along Fish Street before finishing at All Saints Church.

Addressing the protesters outside All Saints Church in an impassioned speech, Mia Joice said: "It's fantastic to see all of us here together again united as ever united by a passion to save the earth to see change head our way.

"In April I stated in my speech that we had 12 years left until climate change was irreversible and I regret to inform you that in that short period of time from April 2019 to September 2019 that figure has just dropped to 17 months.

Picture by Kirsty Edmonds.

"Seventeen months and all our efforts are cut short. Seventeen months - doesn't that scare you? Because it scares me. We are all destined for bright successful and fantastic futures. How is it right for that to be taken away from us?"

The group say climate change has fallen on deaf ears as Brexit has taken too long to sort out.

Prospective parliamentary candidate for Northampton South Gareth Eales (Labour) said: "This is happening all over the world in front of our very eyes.

"People all over the world are suffering and dying right now. Entire species are going extinct and people who deny this - I call them dinosaurs - and look what happened to them."