‘Humble’ Northamptonshire PC included in King Charles III's Birthday Honours List despite believing himself to be 'just a link in the chain’

A Northamptonshire police officer will receive an OBE as part of the King’s birthday honours list for his work both inside and outside of the force.

PC Junior Anderson began his journey as a police officer in March 2005, and has since worked in a number of departments including on response and as a neighbourhood policing officer in Corby.

Now, he is one of the names included alongside social workers, company founders and community leaders who will receive an Order of the British Empire (OBE).

He said: “I am really honoured to have been given this award. I do what I do because I just want to help people and it’s such a great feeling to see people’s lives changed for the better as a result of something I have done.

Northamptonshire Police PC Junior Anderson will receive an OBE for his work with young people

“However I am just a link in the chain that tries to give young people an opportunity and this work wouldn’t be possible without all of us in the force working together.”

Despite this latest accolade, what PC Anderson has become most known for over the years is his work with young, vulnerable people at risk from gangs and becoming involved in serious violence, which he has done since February 2019.

Working as part of the Youth Violence Intervention Unit, formerly known as CIRV, PC Anderson manages a cohort of young people with a view to diverting them away from criminality.

He does this by building relationships with the young people and their families, who are often mistrustful of police, and influencing them to make positive changes to their lives.

And he’s no stranger to acclaim, having been presented with the High Sheriff’s Award for Best Contributions to Community Life in 2022, and in 2024 being named as the force’s ASB hero.

Two weeks ago, Junior was presented with a certificate from the London International Hall of Fame for the work he is still managing to do, despite currently being in ill health.

Outside of work, PC Anderson runs a summer programme for up to 100 under-privileged children, providing holiday activities to prevent anti-social behaviour and provide a fun, friendly environment where they can flourish.

PC Anderson uses his skills as an 8th Dan black belt martial artist to help the local community by teaching the sport to deaf people, children with disabilities/learning difficulties, wheelchair-bound individuals, doctors and faith groups including the Bangladesh Women's Group.

He has also worked at the Frank Bruno Foundation, teaching under-privileged children.

Northamptonshire Police chief constable, Ivan Balhatchet, added: “PC Anderson’s dedication to public service is truly admirable and so it’s great to see him honoured with a British Empire Medal.

“He is a model police officer and over the years, has helped hundreds of young people make the right choices and go on to lead happy, fulfilled lives.

“All of the work he does outside of being a police officer is without financial benefit and this is because he genuinely thrives on helping people. This commitment to improving other people’s lives is so rare.

“PC Anderson is sincere, committed, and non-judgmental. He is a humble, gentle man who doesn’t advertise what he does, and I so pleased to see him given this award.”